Steve Hackett Shares 'People of the Smoke' Video

(Chipster) Legendary rock guitarist Steve Hackett is set to release his new studio album 'The Circus And The Nightwhale' on February 16th, 2024, via InsideOut Music. A rite-of-passage concept album with a young character called Travla at the centre of it, 'The Circus And The Nightwhale's' 13 tracks have an autobiographical angle for the musician who says about his 30th solo release: "I love this album. It says the things I've been wanting to say for a very long time."
Today he is pleased to reveal the first single, and the albums opening track, 'People of the Smoke', and you can watch the video now below. Steve says of the track: "People of the Smoke spins us all back in time to 1950, when bustling post-war London was stifled with smog from trains, chimneys, industry and smokers. I was born into that world! This song kicks off an album following my life's journey both literally and metaphorically..."
The new album is available to pre-order on several different formats, including a Limited CD+Blu-ray media book (including 5.1 Surround Sound & 24bit high resolution stereo mixes), Standard CD Jewel case, Gatefold 180g Vinyl LP & as Digital Album. All feature the stunning cover painting by Denise Marsh. Pre-order now here: https://stevehackett.lnk.to/TheCircusAndTheNightwhale
'The Circus And The Nightwhale' is Steve's first new music in over two years. Recorded between tours in 2022 and 2023 at Siren studio in the UK - with guest parts beamed in from Sweden, Austria, the US, Azerbaijan and Denmark, the line-up for 'The Circus And The Nightwhale' includes some familiar faces alongside Steve on electric and acoustic guitars, 12-string, mandolin, harmonica, percussion, bass and vocals. Roger King (keyboards, programming and orchestral arrangements), Rob Townsend (sax), Jonas Reingold (bass), Nad Sylvan (vocals), Craig Blundell (drums) and Amanda Lehmann on vocals. Nick D'Virgilio and Hugo Degenhardt return as guests on the drum stool, engineer extraordinaire Benedict Fenner appears on keyboards and Malik Mansurov is back with the tar. Finally, Steve's brother John Hackett is present once more on flute.
The full track listing is as follows:
1. People Of The Smoke
2. These Passing Clouds
3. Taking You Down
4. Found And Lost
5. Enter The Ring
6. Get Me Out!
7. Ghost Moon and Living Love
8. Circo Inferno
9. Breakout
10. All At Sea
11. Into The Nightwhale
12. Wherever You Are
13. White Dove
Summing up 'The Circus And The Nightwhale', Steve says: "It's a lovely journey that starts dirty, scratchy and smoky and becomes heavenly and divine. How can you resist it?"
Steve Hackett Announces New Conceptual Album 'The Circus and the Nightwhale'
Steve Hackett Announces First Ever Vinyl Release Of To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids
Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour
Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives
Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour- Bruce Dickinson Premieres 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' Video- more
Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Shreds Christmas Classic- Chris Slade Takes Fans Inside AC/DC For Cover Story- Imagine Dragons- more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack
Styx and Foreigner Announce Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour
Bruce Dickinson Premieres 'Afterglow Of Ragnarok' Video and Reveals The Mandrake Project Details
Five Finger Death Punch Go Deluxe For 'The Wrong Side of Heaven...' 10th Anniversary
Atreyu 'Come Down' With New Video
Peter Gabriel Delivers New Album Following Year of Full Moon Song Debuts
Steve Hackett Shares 'People of the Smoke' Video
The Lumineers 'Deck the Halls' For Christmas
Thomas Nicholas Band Get Nostalgic With 'Same Kids'