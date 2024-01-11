Steve Hackett Delivers 'Wherever You Are' Video

Steve Hackett has released a music video for his new single "Wherever You Are". The track comes from his forthcoming concept album, "The Circus And The Nightwhale", which will arrive on February 16th.

According to the announcement, the new record is "a rite-of-passage concept album with a young character called Travla at the centre of it, 'The Circus And The Nightwhale's' 13 tracks have an autobiographical angle for the musician who says about his 30th solo release: 'I love this album. It says the things I've been wanting to say for a very long time.'"

Hackett said of the new song and video, "'Wherever You Are' is a song of love winning through, shattering the chains of the physical world... Light obliterating darkness. A new universe has opened up with the hope that such a strong love could even survive death. The dreams of childhood realized, there is a sense of everything coming around full circle... Even the three part harmony guitar at the end of Genesis' The Musical Box is revisited in spirit with the joy of celebration during this song." Watch the video below:

