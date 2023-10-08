Steve Hackett Announces First Ever Vinyl Release Of To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids

(TPC) Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett & InsideOutMusic will continue their reissue series with the first ever vinyl editions of his 2003 album 'To Watch The Storms' & the 2006 album 'Wild Orchids'. Both will arrive on the 8th December as Gatefold 180g 2LP's on black and coloured editions, and have been mastered specially for the format, and they can be pre-ordered here.

Steve comments of these releases: "I'm delighted to announce the release of both To Watch The Storms and Wild Orchids on vinyl for the first time! I've always been proud of these albums and it feels great to give them another lease of life."

'To Watch The Storms' was Steve's 16th studio album, and features his live band at the time, including Roger King, Gary O'Toole, Rob Townsend & Terry Gregory. It also featured his brother John Hackett, and ex-King Crimson member Ian McDonald.

'Wild Orchids' was Steve's 18th studio album, and also featured Roger King, Gary O'Toole, Rob Townsend & John Hackett, as well as The Underworld Orchestra who added glorious string and brass flourishes to the sound. The record also includes a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Man In The Long Black Coat', and a re-recorded version of 'Air Conditioned Nightmare', originally released on his 1981 album 'Cured'.

Steve Hackett & band continue their busy touring schedule with a 16-date recently announced Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights and Solo UK Tour in October 2024, they are currently touring in North America.

Related Stories

Steve Hackett Announces Genesis Greats, Lamb Highlights & Solo Tour

Steve Hackett Shares 'Can Utility and the Coastliners' Video As Live Package Arrives

Steve Hackett Shares 'A Tower Struck Down' Live Video

Steve Hackett Announces Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live in Brighton

More Steve Hackett News