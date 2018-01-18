Kendrick Lamar, Sam Smith, U2 to Perform at Grammys

Kendrick will perform material from Damn., which earned Album of the Year and Best Rap Album nominations. He's also in the running for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video for "Humble."

U2, who've earned 22 GRAMMYs during their career, will take the stage with music from their album Songs of Experience. Sam Smith's appearance will support his latest release, The Thrill of It All. Read more here.