Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online
01-18-2018
.
Royal Blood

(hennemusic) Royal Blood performed their current US single, "I Only Lie When I Love You", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show with James Corden on January 16 and video from the program is streaming online.

The song is the second track issued from the sophomore effort, "How Did We Get So Dark?", which debuted atop the UK charts upon its release last June to duplicate the success of the band's 2014 self-titled record, the fastest-selling British rock debut album in their native country in three years.

Bassist/vocalist Mike Kerr says that he and drummer Ben Thatcher experimented with new sounds and techniques for their second studio effort. "One thing we learned," Kerr tells the BBC, "is we have quite a delicate sound and once you add things - the wrong things - our whole sound sort of shrivels. Or it capsizes and it doesn't sound like us anymore. We've realized a lot of the identity of our music is when me and Ben play together.

"Even the backing vocals - we did try having girls come in and sing, but it just didn't work. It had to be my voice. It had to be just about me and Ben."

Following a tour of Australia and New Zealand that begins in late April, Royal Blood will launch a spring US headlining trek in Brooklyn, NY on May 28. Watch the Late Late show appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Royal Blood Music, DVDs, Books and more

Royal Blood T-shirts and Posters

More Royal Blood News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

Royal Blood Set To Rock Late Night TV

Royal Blood Streaming Full London Concert Online

Royal Blood Take Over Rise Against Interview With Tough Questions

Royal Blood's Late Night TV Performance Streaming Online

Royal Blood To Rock Late Night TV This Week

Royal Blood Announce U.S. Spring Tour

Royal Blood Release 'How Did We Get So Dark' Video

Royal Blood Rock 'My Sharona' On BBC Radio 1

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online


More Stories for Royal Blood

Royal Blood Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show- Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Page Too:
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Announces Tour- more

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

A Look At 2018 Rock Hall Inductee Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Singled Out: Down & Out (Featuring Hit The Lights' Nick Thompson)

Beatles Land In New Guinness World Records Book

U2 Announce Songs Of Experience Euro Tour

Most Anticipated Heavy Rock Albums For 2018

Billy Idol Adds New Dates To U.S .Tour

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse

• more

Page Too News Stories
Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

50 Cent's 'In Da Club' Used For School Snow Day Announcement

Louis Tomlinson Donates $10K To Help Fan With Cerebral Palsy

Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'

Camila Cabello's 'Havana' Performance On 'Ellen' Goes Online

Zac Brown Song 'It Goes On' Featured In '12 Strong' Film

How Grammy Awards Trophies Are Actually Made

Eminem Previews 'River' Video Featuring Ed Sheeran

Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video

Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour

Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.