Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album
01-19-2018
.
Spinal Tap

(Gibson) When it comes to guitarists, no one say that Derek Smalls doesn't choose the best. For his forthcoming debut solo album, Smalls Change, the Spinal Tap bassist (better known as comedian/actor Harry Shearer) enlisted a slew of guitar greats, including Steve Lukather, Skunk Baxter, Peter Frampton, Waddy Wachtel, Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, Richard Thompson, and Larry Carlton.

Set for release on April 13, the album is described in a press release as "a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passing of time and all things loud.

With styles that cross the gamut of musical genres, the album possesses the edgy rawness and Rock God sensibility that was always shared by Derek and his fellow former [Spinal Tap] band members, Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins."

Smalls provided annotations and commentary for the tracklist, which you can read here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Spinal Tap Music, DVDs, Books and more

Spinal Tap T-shirts and Posters

More Spinal Tap News

Spinal Tap Music
