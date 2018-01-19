Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Set for release on April 13, the album is described in a press release as "a poignant and oftentimes furious contemplation on aging that explores the passing of time and all things loud.

With styles that cross the gamut of musical genres, the album possesses the edgy rawness and Rock God sensibility that was always shared by Derek and his fellow former [Spinal Tap] band members, Nigel Tufnel and David St. Hubbins."

Smalls provided annotations and commentary for the tracklist, which you can read here.