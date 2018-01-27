Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance
01-27-2018
.
Thirty Seconds To Mars

Thirty Seconds to Mars have released their new single, "Dangerous Night", which comes from their forthcoming album and they did an innovated television debut performance for the track.

The new track is the second single the band has released from the album, which follows the lead single "Walk On Water" that spent 5 weeks at #1 on Billboard's Rock Airplay Chart.

The band performed the new single on Late Night With Steven Colbert last week. They used a robot to capture their performance in a single unedited take. The performance included a dad dancing Stephen Colbert and a bitcoin miner furiously at work. Check it out here.

advertisement

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music, DVDs, Books and more

Thirty Seconds To Mars T-shirts and Posters

More Thirty Seconds To Mars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance

Thirty Seconds To Mars Announce Camp Mars 2018 Details

Thirty Seconds To Mars Go American In 'Walk On Water' Video

Jared Leto Speaks on Vegas Tragedy 'Nothing Can Defeat the Human Spirit'

Jared Leto Tapped To Star As Hugh Hefner In Biopic

Thirty Seconds to Mars Pay Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Jared Leto Stars In 'Blade Runner 2049' Short Film

Thirty Seconds To Mars Share Unique VMA Performance With Travis Scott

Thirty Seconds To Mars Release New Track 'Walk On Water'

Thirty Seconds to Mars Call On Fans For Ideas


More Stories for Thirty Seconds To Mars

Thirty Seconds To Mars Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour- Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues- Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song- more

Recap: Tom Petty Died From Accidental Overdose- Machine Gun Kelly To Play Tommy Lee In Motley Crue Biopic- Def Leppard To Play Full Hysteria Album On Upcoming Tour- more

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Surprise Releases New EP- Elton John Announces North American Farewell Tour- Led Zeppelin To Revisit How The West Was Won- Pearl Jam Dates- more

Page Too:
Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'- Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album- Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'- more

Page Too Rewind: Ed Sheeran Announces That He Is Now Engaged- Drake Releases Two New Tracks: 'God's Plan', 'Diplomatic Immunity'- Keith Urban Streaming New Single 'Parallel Line'- more

Migos Celebrating Culture II Release With Tonight Show Performance- Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Big Bad Wolf'- Joey Fatone *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Linkin Park Have 'Every Intention' Of Continuing Says Shinoda

Thirty Seconds To Mars Do Innovative 'Dangerous Night' TV Performance

Franz Ferdinand Stream New Song 'Lazy Boy'

Sting And Shaggy Discuss Chemistry Behind New Joint Album

Green Day's 'Good Riddance' Gets Unusual Late Night TV Cover

Roger Daltrey To Play 'Tommy' With Orchestra

Robert Plant Releases Live Video From Manchester Show

John Fogerty Launching Deluxe Reissues With Blue Moon Swamp

Neil Young Releasing 1973 Roxy Show Recording And More

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Farewell Tour

Metallica Revisiting The Garage For New Reissues

Supergroup Legend Of The Seagullmen Stream Their Namesake Song

Slayer Farewell Tour Features Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Behemoth

Def Leppard and Journey Announce Tour Ticket Details

Singled Out: Mike Lepond's Hordes of Fire

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Not Worried About Super Bowl Performance

Lorde Covers Carly Rae Jepsen At Jack Antonoff Charity Event

Meghan Trainor Reveals She 'Blacked Out' After Marriage Proposal

Carly Pearce Releases Woodsy 'Hide the Wine' Video

Jason Aldean Congratulates Chipper Jones on Baseball Hall of Fame Election

Chris Stapleton And Will Ferrell Featured In New 'SNL' Promo

Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes Star In New Super Bowl Ad

Meek Mill 'Confident' Eagles Will Win the Super Bowl

SZA And Metro Boomin Featured In Gap Ad

Justin Timberlake And Chris Stapleton 'Say Something'

Sting and Shaggy Reveal Song From New Collaborative Album

Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'

Lil Wayne Streaming New Song 'Bloody Mary'

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Performs With Placido Domingo

Singled Out: Rivals' Moonlit

Presenters for The Grammy Awards Announced

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.