Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album And Summer Tour

Matthews and company will also embark on an extensive summer tour, which is scheduled to kick off on May 18 in The Woodlands, Texas at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association is underway now. Every online ticket order for the 2018 summer tour, purchased by May 17, 2018, will include a copy of the new album when it is released.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2, at 10 AM local time here. See the complete tour itinerary - here.