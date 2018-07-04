Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

07-04-2018

.

(hennemusic) Jack White will release the 3LP vinyl-only set, "Live At Third Man Records / Nashville & Cass Corridor". White is previewing the project with a stream of the "Boarding House Reach" track , "Corporation", from the Cass Corridor performance. The new set will be offered exclusively to subscribers of The Third Man Records Vault subscription service on July 31. The package presents performances at White's label offices in Nashville, TN and Detroit, MI this past spring in sync with the launch of his third album, "Boarding House Reach", which went on to debut at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 to earn the Detroit rocker his third US chart-topper.



"Live At Third Man Records" delivers the live debut of White's 2017 single, "Battle Cry", during the second of three gigs in Nashville, TN on March 16 that also offered the first 2018 performances of seven White Stripes songs, including the 2003 hit, "Seven Nation Army."



The Cass Corrider show in Detroit, MI on April 18 - which fell on the eve of the Boarding House Reach tour launch at the city's Little Ceasars Arena - was an intimate 9-song event that mixed solo tracks with White Stripes classics.



Packaged in a die-cut sleeve with peep-in artwork reminiscent of Led Zeppelin's "Physical Graffiti" or The Rolling Stones' "Some Girls", "Live At Third Man Records" will be pressed on black, blue and white vinyl, accompanied by a Hack White logo flag and three glossy 8x10 professionally-shot images by White's personal photographer David Swanson. Read more and stream the song here.