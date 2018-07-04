News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Mike Vernon And The Mighty Combo Announce Album
07-04-2018
.
Mike Vernon

(Noble) Blues icon Mike Vernon and his band The Mighty Combo have announced that they will be releasing their debut album 'Beyond The Blue Horizon' on September 7th. We were sent the following details:

Mike's produced albums for some of the most famous artists in British Rock and Blues including John Mayall's Bluesbreakers (with Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor), David Bowie, Ten Years After, Savoy Brown, Fleetwood Mac (with Peter Green, Danny Kirwan and Christine McVie), Chicken Shack, Focus, Freddie King, Climax Blues Band, Level 42 and Roachford.

In 2013 he was awarded the BASCA Gold Badge Award in recognition of his unique contribution to music. Mike is best known as the founder of the Blues record label Blue Horizon (Peter Green, Rory Gallagher, Paul Kossoff, Christone McVie) - a major 'ground breaker' in its time and still revered to this very day.

Maybe not quite so well-known is Mike's 'other' job - that of vocalist. In the 1970s and early 1980s Mike was not only a member of The Olympic Runners but also the baritone singer with Rocky Sharpe & The Replays.

"To be fronting my own R&B outfit has always been a dream but the right moment to make that transition never appeared until now," says Mike.

Tracklisting:
1. We're Gonna Rock The Joint (4:17)
2. Kiddio (3:41)
3. Heart & Soul (3:52)
4. I Can Fix It (3:31)
5. (I Don't Know Why I Love You) But I Do (4:04)
6. Be On That Train (4:16)
7. Your Mind Is On Vacation (4:18)
8. Old Man Dreams (6:28)
9. Jump Up (4:21)
10. Red Letter Day (3:51)
11. A Love Affair With The Blues (3:56)
12. Hate To Leave (Hate To Say Goodbye) (3:34)

Noble submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Mike Vernon MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Mike Vernon T-shirts and Posters

More Mike Vernon News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Mike Vernon And The Mighty Combo Announce Album


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite- Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas- Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album- more

Dave Grohl Addresses Idea Of Replacing Neil Peart In Rush- Limited Edition Guns N' Roses 'Appetite for Destruction' 3D Vinyl Coming- AC/DC's Malcolm Young Being Honored- more

Legendary KISS Artist Receives Huge Surprise At Expo- Led Zeppelin Streaming Track From Upcoming Deluxe Reissue- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show

Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Rolling Stones Release Extended Preview Video For Vault Package

Rich Robinson Addresses Idea Of Black Crowes Reunion

Suicidal Tendencies Recruit Dillinger Escape Plan's Ben Weinman

JD Souther Classic Albums Getting Vinyl Reissues

Mike Vernon And The Mighty Combo Announce Album

Singled Out: Neverwonder's Give It All

Ray Davies Confirms The Kinks Plans To Reunite

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul Laid To Rest In Dallas

Wolfgang Van Halen Finishes Work On Debut Album

Municipal Waste Release Norman Cabrera Directed Music Video

Unearth Streaming New Song 'Incinerate'

Kobra And The Lotus Score Hit With Velvet Roses Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.