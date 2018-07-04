Mike Vernon And The Mighty Combo Announce Album

Mike's produced albums for some of the most famous artists in British Rock and Blues including John Mayall's Bluesbreakers (with Eric Clapton, Peter Green, Mick Taylor), David Bowie, Ten Years After, Savoy Brown, Fleetwood Mac (with Peter Green, Danny Kirwan and Christine McVie), Chicken Shack, Focus, Freddie King, Climax Blues Band, Level 42 and Roachford.

In 2013 he was awarded the BASCA Gold Badge Award in recognition of his unique contribution to music. Mike is best known as the founder of the Blues record label Blue Horizon (Peter Green, Rory Gallagher, Paul Kossoff, Christone McVie) - a major 'ground breaker' in its time and still revered to this very day.

Maybe not quite so well-known is Mike's 'other' job - that of vocalist. In the 1970s and early 1980s Mike was not only a member of The Olympic Runners but also the baritone singer with Rocky Sharpe & The Replays.

"To be fronting my own R&B outfit has always been a dream but the right moment to make that transition never appeared until now," says Mike.

Tracklisting:

1. We're Gonna Rock The Joint (4:17)

2. Kiddio (3:41)

3. Heart & Soul (3:52)

4. I Can Fix It (3:31)

5. (I Don't Know Why I Love You) But I Do (4:04)

6. Be On That Train (4:16)

7. Your Mind Is On Vacation (4:18)

8. Old Man Dreams (6:28)

9. Jump Up (4:21)

10. Red Letter Day (3:51)

11. A Love Affair With The Blues (3:56)

12. Hate To Leave (Hate To Say Goodbye) (3:34)