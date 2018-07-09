|
Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show
.
(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has released a legendary 1978 show at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre as part of his ongoing archival concert series in sync with the event's 40th anniversary. "It is known simply as Roxy '78," reads a note on the rocker's archival concert series website. "One of Springsteen's finest shows ever is now available complete and freshly mixed from multi-track master tapes. Playing a special club set broadcast live across LA, Bruce pulls out all the stops, including the debut performances of 'Point Blank,' 'Independence Day' (solo piano), 'Rave On' and 'Heartbreak Hotel,' plus the first tour versions of 'Raise Your Hand' and 'Twist And Shout' to wrap this jaw-dropping stop on the Darkness tour." The Roxy gig took place a month after the release of Springsteen's fourth album, "Darkness On The Edge Of Town." The set hit No. 5 on the US Billboard Pop Albums chart on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies.
