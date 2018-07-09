News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show
07-08-2018
.
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen has released a legendary 1978 show at Los Angeles' Roxy Theatre as part of his ongoing archival concert series in sync with the event's 40th anniversary.

"It is known simply as Roxy '78," reads a note on the rocker's archival concert series website. "One of Springsteen's finest shows ever is now available complete and freshly mixed from multi-track master tapes. Playing a special club set broadcast live across LA, Bruce pulls out all the stops, including the debut performances of 'Point Blank,' 'Independence Day' (solo piano), 'Rave On' and 'Heartbreak Hotel,' plus the first tour versions of 'Raise Your Hand' and 'Twist And Shout' to wrap this jaw-dropping stop on the Darkness tour."

The Roxy gig took place a month after the release of Springsteen's fourth album, "Darkness On The Edge Of Town." The set hit No. 5 on the US Billboard Pop Albums chart on its way to sales of more than 3 million copies.

Landing two days after a concert at The Forum and originally broadcast live on KMET-FM Los Angeles, Springsteen and The E Street Band were recorded July 7, 1978 with the Wally Heider Mobile truck by Jimmy Iovine and his crew.

As a result of its radio broadcast, "Roxy '78" went on to become one of the most widely shared and bootlegged Springsteen shows through the years. ight songs from the concert -- "Adam Raised A Cain," "Spirit In The Night," "Paradise By The 'C'," "Growin' Up," "It's Hard To Be A Saint In The City," "Backstreets," "Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" and "Raise Your Hand" -- were previously released on the "Live 1975-85" box set, while the "Sad Eyes" section of "Backstreets", edited out of the box set version, has been restored for the 40th anniversary release. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Bruce Springsteen MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Bruce Springsteen T-shirts and Posters

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Bruce Springsteen Wins Tony For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Streams Full Classic Album Performance For Anniversary

Bruce Springsteen To Receive Special Tony Award For Broadway Show

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Bruce Springsteen Release Preview Video For Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Bruce Springsteen Adds Over 80 Shows To Broadway Run

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery- Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion- Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51- more

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song- Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band- Warbeast Frontman Bruce Corbitt Returning To Stage This Weekend- more

Pantera's Rex Brown Pays Tribute To Vinnie Paul- Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic- Alice Cooper Announces Paranormal Evening Live Album- more

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream Classic Song Performance From Music Festival- Iron Maiden Release Tour Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Elvis Costello Cancels Tour For Tumor Surgery Recovery

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion

Malevolent Creation's Bret Hoffmann Dead At 51

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary Roxy '78 Show

Crowbar Parting Ways With Original Member After Anniversary Show

Epica Release If Inside These Walls Was A House Video

The Magpie Salute Release New Song 'For The Wind'

Halcyon Way Stream Song From New Album

Nile Rodgers Elected Chairman Of Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Mob Rules Release Ghost Of A Chance Video

Sisters Of Suffocation Ink Deal For Next Album

Every Hour Kills Release 'Aldebaran' Video

Singled Out: Fitzsimon and Brogan's Big Blue World

Metallica Release 360 Degree Video For Classic Song

Korn Star Slams Lame Warped Tour Over 86ed Band

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

Sites and Sounds: FEQ 2018 - 11 Days Of Music

Agency - Exponents

Marty Thompson - Romantic Stories

Caught In The Act: Dokken Live

Passport: The Motorhead Of Folk And More

Caught In The Act: Poison's Nothin' But A Good Time Tour

Road Trip: The Detroit Music Weekend

In the Light of Led Zeppelin - Pompeii Sessions

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.