Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Add Date To 2024 Tour

(AEG) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have added a Las Vegas stop to their 2024 World Tour. Marking their triumphant return to Las Vegas for the first time in over 20 years, Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform at T-Mobile Arena Friday, March 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. PT on AXS.com. Lauded by Rolling Stone as "the embodiment of rock & roll," with more than 140 million records sold around the globe and more than 70 million in the United States, Bruce Springsteen is one of the world's best-selling artists. Long recognized as an incomparable live performer, Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 international tour marked their first live shows since the conclusion of The River Tour in 2017 - a 14-month run named 2016's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar - and kicked off in February 2023 with a string of U.S. arena dates. The 2023 tour then continued into Europe over the spring and summer, before returning to North America for a second leg in August.

Backed by The E Street Horns and The E Street Choir, Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2023 European tour sold more than 1.6 million tickets - and earned widespread acclaim as some of the best shows of the band's career, receiving praise from Billboard as "the greatest show on earth" and "one of the greatest shows ever" from The Daily Telegraph as well as five-star reviews from The Times, The Independent, NME and many others. Highlights included a two-night kick-off in Barcelona which "unleashed euphoria," as El Correo attested, as well as performances to over 130,000 fans across two dates at London's Hyde Park and a final night to over 70,000 in Monza, Italy. Returning to North America, Springsteen and The E Street Band's first U.S. stadium show in seven years - at Chicago's Wrigley Field - was lauded as "something without equal" (Chicago Tribune) and one of "Wrigley Field's brightest moments" (Chicago Sun-Times). A three-night New Jersey homecoming at MetLife Stadium over Labor Day weekend was praised as "blistering and time-eclipsing" (Salon) and a "joyous affair where nobody felt like saying goodbye" (Rolling Stone).

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick

Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled US Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen Forced to Postpone Remain 2023 Tour Dates

News > Bruce Springsteen