Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates following a recent postponement of their 2023 live series. The New Jersey rocker is being treated for peptic ulcer disease and he plans on resuming the tour next spring.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support," says Springsteen. "I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year."

The rescheduled Canadian shows will begin October 31, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec. All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates. Information about each individual show, including details regarding refunds, is available through the official ticketing company for the specific date.

Last week, Springsteen announced rescheduled dates for US concerts that were affected by the postponement.

Get more details and see the rescheduled dates here.

Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen's 'Dancing in the Dark' Given Raw Makeover By Deer Tick

Bruce Springsteen Announces Rescheduled US Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen Forced to Postpone Remain 2023 Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska Getting All-Star Celebration

More Bruce Springsteen News