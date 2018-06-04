News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jonestown Release 'The People's Temple' Video
06-04-2018
.
Jonestown

Jonestown teamed up with Metal Hammer for the premiere of their brand new music video for the track "The People's Temple." The song comes from their forthcoming album "Dyatlov."

Frontman Harley Anderson told Metal Hammer the following about the single, "The People's Temple is about how religion and politics seem to only separate people from one another, destroying all common ground and humanity.

"We're all guilty of it in some way, believing we are somehow superior because of our opinions. Ironically though, it seems our fighting and disagreement somehow unites us in our own blind stupidity. The majority of us are metaphorically running hand in hand and jumping straight into oblivion." Watch the video here.

