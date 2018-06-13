J Balvin's 'Bruuttal' Set For DVD Release Next Month

A Colombian reggaetón superstar and crossover hitmaker, Balvin is a leader of Latin music's renewed international popularity with a fresh take on the sound. J Balvin is a game changer, breaking down international musical borders to make an indelible mark on the pop landscape with smash hits like "6AM", "Ay Vamos", "Ginza", "Safari" and many more. Watch the trailer here.

"Bruuttal" celebrates Balvin's Medellín homecoming spectacular, with an exhilarating special anniversary concert to show his gratitude to 14,000 fans. As both a proud global ambassador for Latin culture, and one of music's most in-demand collaborators, Balvin is joined onstage by fellow Latin music superstars Nicky Jam, Yandel, Farruko, Zion y Lennox, and Jowell y Randy, amongst others.

J Balvin continues to successfully introduce Spanish-language music to a global audience, "by erasing barriers of races, colors, continents, genres or languages, we can achieve the whole world moving their head to the same beat" (Huffington Post).

Balvin has collaborated with major artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Pharrell, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Pitbull, Major Lazer and many more; and his videos have been streamed nearly 10 billion times on YouTube. He has won 2 Latin Grammys, 5 Heat Latin Music Awards, 3 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 4 LAMAs (Latin American Music Awards), an MTV EMA, 4 MTV Millennial Award, 3 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards, and many more. Look for his brand new U.S. VIBRAS tour to begin on September 19 in Fresno, California.

Tracklisting:

1. Veneno

2. Tranquila

3. Bobo

4. Sigo Extrañándote

5. Sorry (Latino Remix)

6. Yo Te Lo Dije

7. Que Raro featuring Feid

8. Snapchat

9. 35 Pa Las 12 featuring Fuego

10. Orgullo featuring Justin Quiles

11. Sencillo

12. Obra De Arte featuring Final & Shako

13. No Me Vuelvo A Enamorar featuring Jutha Y Small

14. Ella Me Cautivó

15. Inalcanzable featuring Golpe A Golpe

16. Éxtasis

17. Se Aloca featuring Reykon

18. Sin Compromiso featuring Jowell & Randy

19. Safari featuring BIA

20. Pierde Los Modales

21. Acércate featuring Yandel

22. 6 A.M. featuring Farruko

23. Ginza Remix featuring Nicky Jam / Zion / Farruko / Yandel

24. Soltera featuring Zion & Lennox

25. Otra Vez featuring Zion & Lennox

26. Ay Vamos

DVD ONLY BONUS:

Behind the Scenes mini-feature