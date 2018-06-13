News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




J Balvin's 'Bruuttal' Set For DVD Release Next Month
06-13-2018
.
J Balvin

(Kayos) Eagle Vision have announced that they will be releasing J Balvin's "Bruuttal" on DVD and digitally on July 20, 2018. We were sent the following details:

A Colombian reggaetón superstar and crossover hitmaker, Balvin is a leader of Latin music's renewed international popularity with a fresh take on the sound. J Balvin is a game changer, breaking down international musical borders to make an indelible mark on the pop landscape with smash hits like "6AM", "Ay Vamos", "Ginza", "Safari" and many more. Watch the trailer here.

"Bruuttal" celebrates Balvin's Medellín homecoming spectacular, with an exhilarating special anniversary concert to show his gratitude to 14,000 fans. As both a proud global ambassador for Latin culture, and one of music's most in-demand collaborators, Balvin is joined onstage by fellow Latin music superstars Nicky Jam, Yandel, Farruko, Zion y Lennox, and Jowell y Randy, amongst others.

J Balvin continues to successfully introduce Spanish-language music to a global audience, "by erasing barriers of races, colors, continents, genres or languages, we can achieve the whole world moving their head to the same beat" (Huffington Post).

Balvin has collaborated with major artists such as Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Pharrell, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and Pitbull, Major Lazer and many more; and his videos have been streamed nearly 10 billion times on YouTube. He has won 2 Latin Grammys, 5 Heat Latin Music Awards, 3 Billboard Latin Music Awards, 4 LAMAs (Latin American Music Awards), an MTV EMA, 4 MTV Millennial Award, 3 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice awards, and many more. Look for his brand new U.S. VIBRAS tour to begin on September 19 in Fresno, California.

Tracklisting:
1. Veneno
2. Tranquila
3. Bobo
4. Sigo Extrañándote
5. Sorry (Latino Remix)
6. Yo Te Lo Dije
7. Que Raro featuring Feid
8. Snapchat
9. 35 Pa Las 12 featuring Fuego
10. Orgullo featuring Justin Quiles
11. Sencillo
12. Obra De Arte featuring Final & Shako
13. No Me Vuelvo A Enamorar featuring Jutha Y Small
14. Ella Me Cautivó
15. Inalcanzable featuring Golpe A Golpe
16. Éxtasis
17. Se Aloca featuring Reykon
18. Sin Compromiso featuring Jowell & Randy
19. Safari featuring BIA
20. Pierde Los Modales
21. Acércate featuring Yandel
22. 6 A.M. featuring Farruko
23. Ginza Remix featuring Nicky Jam / Zion / Farruko / Yandel
24. Soltera featuring Zion & Lennox
25. Otra Vez featuring Zion & Lennox
26. Ay Vamos

DVD ONLY BONUS:
Behind the Scenes mini-feature

Kayos submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

