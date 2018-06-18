Singled Out: DeCreek's Free

I was on the highway with low gas on my ford explorer 2000 that I bought for $400. When i got to LA , my car was a wrack i couldn't even open the doors from the outside i needed to jump in from the back to the driver seat and find someone to jump start my car every time I turned it off cuz I didn't have money to buy a new battery.

I was Driving to some gig to get some money and i felt that I'm going crazy like everything is against me but I'm still doing my thing and I didn't care what will happen that gave a feeling of freedom and i started to Hum the chorus in my head

I already had the lyrics sort of and the melody and i took my phone and recorded the chorus so i wont forget it while I'm driving.

After a few months when I started to record it I kinda realized that this is one of the best songs in this album. When I'm thinking about everything from perspective point of view it makes my cry And my fills with tears of sadness, joy and maybe more mixed emotions . Especially after I bought a 2018 Ford Mustang.



I think that God answer my prayers. And now I'm free.

