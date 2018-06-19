News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates
06-19-2018
Jack White shared some good news with U.S. fans on Monday (June 18th). The former White Stripes star has added some new North American dates to his Boarding House Reach world tour.

The new dates are taking place in September and include stops in Shreveport, LA (Municipal Auditorium), Tulsa (OneOK Field), Lubbock, TX (Lonestar Amphitheater), and El Paso (Paso County Coliseum).

White is touring in support of his latest album "Boarding House Reach" which includes a headline appearance at the Arroyo Seco Weekend festival in Pasadena this weekend before he heads across the pond for a series of dates. See all of the dates below:

Jack White Tour Dates:
June 23: Arroyo Seco Weekend - Pasadena, CA *
June 26: Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (SOLD OUT) ^
June 27: Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (SOLD OUT) ^
June 28: Hammersmith Apollo - London, UK (SOLD OUT) ^
June 30: Tinderbox - Odense, Denmark *
July 2: AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT) ^
July 3: L'Olympia - Paris, France (SOLD OUT) ^
July 4: L'Olympia - Paris, France (SOLD OUT) ^
July 6: Festival Beauregard- Normandy, France *
July 7: Rock Werchter - Werchter, Belgium *
July 8: Les Nuits de Fourviere - Lyon, France *
July 10: Montreux Jazz Festival - Montreux, Switzerland *
July 12: Cruilla Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain *
July 13: Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain *
July 14: NOS Alive - Lisbon, Portugal *
July 15: Ilosaarirock Festival - Joensuu, Finland *
August 5: Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL *
August 6: The Armory - Minneapolis, MN (SOLD OUT)
August 8: 1st Bank Center - Broomfield, CO (SOLD OUT)
August 9: SaltAir - Salt Lake City, UT
August 11: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR
August 12: Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC
August 13: WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA (SOLD OUT)
August 15: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA (SOLD OUT)
August 16: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium - San Francisco, CA
August 18: Rabobank Theater - Bakersfield, CA
August 19: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA (SOLD OUT)
August 21: Viejas Arena - San Diego, CA
August 22: Comerica Theatre - Phoenix, AZ
August 23: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV (SOLD OUT)
August 24: The Chelsea @ The Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV
September 15: Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA
September 17: OneOK Field - Tulsa, OK
September 18: Lonestar Amphitheater - Lubbock, TX
September 19: El Paso County Coliseum - El Paso, TX
September 21: Las Vegas, NV - iHeartRadio Music Festival *
September 22: Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival - Franklin, TN *
October 1: Adrenaline Stadium - Moscow, Russia
October 3: Palladium Riga - Riga, Latvia (SOLD OUT)
October 4: Siemens Arena - Vilnius, Lithuania
October 6: Gdynia Arena - Gdynia, Poland
October 7: MTP2 - Poznan, Poland
October 9: Torwar - Warsaw, Poland
October 10: Tauron Arena KrakÃ³w - KrakÃ³w, Poland
October 12: Verti Music Hall - Berlin, Germany
October 13: Zenith - Munich, Germany
October 14: Warsteiner Music Hall - Dortmund, Germany
October 16: Brighton Centre - Brighton, UK
October 17: Birmingham Academy - Birmingham, UK
October 18: Hull Venue - Hull, UK
October 20: Liverpool Space By Echo Arena - Liverpool, UK
October 21: Usher Hall - Edinburgh, UK

* Festival Performance
^ support from Shirt

Jack White MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Jack White T-shirts and Posters

More Jack White News

