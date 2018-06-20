News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You
06-20-2018
.
Matt Taelor

Indie rock/singer-songwriter Matt Taelor recently released a new single called "Nobody But You" from his debut EP "After Midnight". To celebrate we asked Matt to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

As a songwriter I think one of the most exciting ways a song can come to you is when you least expect it. A lot of times songs can come from playing a chord progression over and over until you get a cool melody idea, or scribbling a bunch of random phrases and words onto paper until you find something that strikes you. This was different. I was driving home on the Merritt Parkway and if you know the Merritt Parkway then you'll know the next part of this story is not a huge plot twist-there was a ridiculous amount of traffic due to construction. It was a perfect excuse to crank the volume in my car and jam out to some old Maroon 5 (they were excellent in their Songs About Jane days) and to listen to some new music that Justin Timberlake had released at the time.

I was groovin' and singing along in my car as I moved absolutely nowhere and then something happened that mildy devastated me in the moment. The music stopped. Was it my Spotify account acting slow? Poor cell service? My aux chord not working? I'll never know because the traffic suddenly cleared up and I was moving again with my eyes on the road. Then all of a sudden it happened, I started randomly humming a melody that slowly became words.

Right when I got home I took out pen and paper and wrote down the words and recorded a voice note. I then sent this voice note out to my producer. I needed to know what he thought because I would be flying out to LA to record with him the very next day. He responded back with "Yeah we definitely gotta record this one." So we did. It was awesome and I've never been so thankful to be stuck in traffic on the Merritt Parkway because it gave me my latest single "Nobody but You." I hope you groove out to it next time you're in your car.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Matt Taelor MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Matt Taelor T-shirts and Posters

More Matt Taelor News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced- Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet For Charity- more

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts- Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour- Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud- more

Blink-182 Postpone Shows Due To Travis Barker Blood Clots- Iommi Endorses Special Black Sabbath Reunion Idea- Korn To Skip 'Dumb' Songs At Anniversary Shows- more

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Dave Grohl And Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

Chris Cornell's Daughter Officially Releases Duet To Benefit Charity

Clutch Announce North American Fall Tour

Dream Theater Fans Are In For A Treat With New Album Says Band

Bruce Springsteen Rocks Asbury Lanes Reopening

Gioeli - Castronovo 'Set The World On Fire' With New Video

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Dickey Betts Tribute To Gregg Allman Highlight Great South Bay Music Festival

Kobra And The Lotus Release 'Velvet Roses' Video

In Search Of Sun Release 'In The Garden' Video

Singled Out: Matt Taelor's Nobody But You

Ozzy Osbourne Struggling With Some Classic Song Parts

Slash Announces New Album and North American Tour

Tommy Lee And Son Celebrate Father's Day With Online Feud

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ashley J - Satisfied

Caught In The Act: Tom Keifer Live

Jonathan Davis - Black Labyrinth

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.