ASHRR Release 'Medicine Man' Video
Musical collective ASHRR (Steven Davis, Ethan Allen and Josh Charles) have released a new music video for their debut single "Medicine Man" which was directed by William Morrison and is the first taste of the trio's upcoming, debut EP. The announcement included the following description: "A dark crooner who lives in the shadows and through his words reveals the deepest insight into the human condition. "A sound likened to Bowie, Depeche Mode, and NIN - mystery, darkness, drama, intrigue...A voice that mesmerizes you with its power and authority but seduces you into the world of Ashrr" Watch the video here.
