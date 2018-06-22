Paul Rodgers Releases 'All Right Now' Live Video

(hennemusic) Paul Rodgers has released a new live video of his performance of the classic hit "All Right Now" from the new live package, "Free Spirit - Celebrating The Music Of Free."



Due via multiple formats on June 22, the package captures the legendary singer in a May 28, 2017 sold-out show at London's Royal Albert Hall as part of his Free Spirit UK tour, which saw Rodgers performing songs strictly from the band's catalogue as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of meeting guitarist Paul Kossoff prior to forming the group.



The 16-song set includes performances of Free classics like "Wishing Well", "Fire And Water" and many deep tracks - some of which were never performed live by the original band, such as "Love You So" and "Catch A Train."



As for "All Right Now," which became the band's signature tune in 1970, Rodgers says it's a song that has aged well - but one he actually went for years without playing.



"When I left Free back in 1972, I didn't play 'All Right Now' until about 1996, when I was touring with Jason Bonham, and we were supporting the tribute record we had done to Muddy Waters," the rocker tells Billboard. "We got calls from the audience to do the song, and I hadn't done it in so long. Then, the band started calling for it. So, people were calling for it in front of and behind me. I said 'Okay. Let's do it.' It was so refreshing to play, and it has wound up staying in the set. I am amazed at the song and its longevity."



"Free Spirit - Celebrating The Music Of Free" is available on CD/DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl, and across digital platforms. Watch the video here.