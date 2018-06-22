Singled Out: Kyle Daniel's Hangover Town 06-22-2018

. Kyle Daniel recently released his self-titled debut EP earlier this spring and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind his song "Hangover Town". Here is the story: Sometimes with songwriting, I find it to be more beneficial when I come up with a title and work the entire song backwards. That was exactly how "Hangover Town," came about. I had this title that I brought into a write with Josh Mitcham from Jericho Woods and it all just started clicking. Right away we started discussing options for the direction of the song, and for me, that's really the fun part. Chipping away at an idea until you've made some sculpture of what the song will say or stand for. The possibilities are endless, so sometimes that makes it tough, but with "Hangover Town" it really started to write itself. The song is really about the trials and tribulations of a touring musician or anyone who is constantly traveling. It's a lot easier to wake up with a hangover than it is to sustain a real love life when you're always on the go. I think I really was able to insert myself into the song because it is a harsh reality as a touring musician that we all face. Both Josh and I are super happy to see the acceptance and love for the song that is being spread around currently and are extremely grateful. Rolling Stone Country was kind enough to add me to the "10 New Country Artists You Need To Know" lineup because of the song, and that in itself feels surreal to me. We're all excited to see just how everything unfolds in the upcoming months and can't thank you all enough for the ongoing support!

