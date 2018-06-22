Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour

The group will be releasing their third LP "A Deeper Cut" on August 3rd via their just inked deal with Spinefarm Records' imprint Snakefarm Records. Frontman Phil Campbell had this to say:

"As the name suggests, A Deeper Cut is a deeper album, a more honest album. It's not us hiding or pretending to be something we're not. It's us saying, 'This is what the band is.'"



Guitarist Paul Sayer added, "The over-riding feeling was that we'd been through this period of turmoil in the band. Our belief in what we were doing had been challenged. It would have been very easy to walk away from it all."

Deep Purple + Judas Priest + Temperance Movement Tour DATES:

8/21 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/24 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

8/25 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort*

8/27 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

8/29 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

8/30 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

9/1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/2 - Bethel Woods, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

9/5 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/6 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/8 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/9 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

9/11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

9/12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

9/14 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

9/16 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

9/20 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino*

9/21 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs*

9/23 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

9/26 - San Diego, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

9/27 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/29 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/30 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

*Non Live Nation date