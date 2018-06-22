|
Temperance Movement Announce Album, Judas Priest and Deep Purple Tour
As The Temperance Movement prepare to hit the road this summer for a North American tour with Deep Purple and Judas Priest, the band have announced their new album. The group will be releasing their third LP "A Deeper Cut" on August 3rd via their just inked deal with Spinefarm Records' imprint Snakefarm Records. Frontman Phil Campbell had this to say: "As the name suggests, A Deeper Cut is a deeper album, a more honest album. It's not us hiding or pretending to be something we're not. It's us saying, 'This is what the band is.'" Deep Purple + Judas Priest + Temperance Movement Tour DATES:
Deep Purple + Judas Priest + Temperance Movement Tour DATES: