Yes Announce 50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo
06-29-2018
Yes

(hennemusic) Yes Featuring Jon Anderson, Trevor Rabin and Rick Wakeman will release "50th Anniversary Live At The Apollo" on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD & 3LP on September 7.

In 2016, the trio hit the road for a series of concerts celebrating Yes' musical legacy of the seventies, eighties and nineties. Following a North American run, the group brought their live show to the UK in early 2017 and were captured in a sold-out performance at the Manchester Apollo.

With audio mixed by Paul Linford and Trevor Rabin, the package presents new live versions of classic tracks from the iconic progressive rock outfit, including "Roundabout," "Owner Of A Lonely Heart," "And You And I," "Hold On," "Heart Of The Sunrise," "Rhythm Of Love," "I've Seen All Good People," "Awaken" and many more. Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

