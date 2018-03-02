Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

The surprising revelation came when Brown was asked how he thought Houston was most misunderstood. "I don't think she died from drugs," Brown said. "No, not at all."

Brown was vague when asked what he thought took the singer's life: "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um [pauses] she was a great woman."

Brown went on to bicker with his wife/manager, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, over whether or not drugs were present in Houston's body at the time of her death. He eventually conceded that drugs "played a part" in the singer's passing.

When asked again what he thought killed Whitney Houston, Brown had a definitive answer: "Just being broken-hearted."Read more here.