Alice Cooper Still Driven and Not Slowing Down At 70

"[King] Herod is condescending and sneering with a certain sense of humor, knowing he's going to get his comeuppance," observes Cooper, noting the similarities between the flamboyant king and Cooper's on-stage "Alice" persona. "He's probably the only humorous character in the whole thing, yet you know how wrong he is."

Cooper's comments were made during an interview with the North Jersey newspaper, The Record. In the same interview, he extolled his surviving original Alice Cooper bandmates--Neal Smith, Dennis Dunaway, and Michael Bruce--as "auxiliary members" of his current band. "They're always invited [to join us]," he said.

The veteran shock rocker also insisted that, at age 70, he's lost none of his passion for making music. "To me, touring is fun, writing and recording is fun," he said. "I don't think I've written my best song or done my best show. I think McCartney and Jagger probably feel the same way. Artistically, you're driven by that." Read more here.