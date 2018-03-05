David Bowie Is Coming To An End After 5 Years

In a lengthy article filled with images and details about the exhibition, the New York Times solicited thoughts from several of Bowie's friends and collaborators. Among those who shared memories were longtime Bowie photographer Mick Rock and recording artist Laurie Anderson.

"David was a really wonderful friend," said Anderson, "[and an] extremely perceptive person. I think he understood happiness and pleasure really well, and also, he wasn't pushing difficult stuff away. As an artist, he loved stuff that had real pain in it. I thought of him as such a successful human being."

"[He was] surprisingly organized," observed Rock. "I remember one day up at his office, I was hanging out, and he showed me these rows of tapes that he had of his live shows. He was certainly doing it from the Ziggy days." Read more here.