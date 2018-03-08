Pink Floyd Announce Special Remastered Reissue Release

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios by the band's original lineup of vocalist/guitarist Syd Barrett, bassist Roger Waters, keyboardist Richard Wright and drummer Nick Mason, the project introduced Pink Floyd beyond the UK underground scene while being hailed as one of the greatest psychedelic albums of all time.

Remastered from the original 1967 mono mix by James Guthrie, Joel Plante and Bernie Grundman, the limited-edition Record Store Day release is delivered on premium 12" 180-gram black vinyl, and comes with an exclusive poster as well as a foil blocked outer wallet.

The 2018 reissue is the latest release from Pink Floyd Records, which recently marked global sales of over 1 million vinyl LPs since its launch in June 2016. Read more here.