Dua Lipa Forced To Cancel Shows For Emergency Surgery

Lipa will now miss her previously scheduled gigs on March 14-15 at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. "I'm so sorry to have to cancel some of my support shows with Bruno Mars," the singer shared on Twitter this morning (March 14). "I've been performing with an awful pain due to my wisdom teeth and as advised by my dentist and oral surgeon I have had to have them imminently removed."

"I have been enjoying this tour so much and I'm so upset that life has gotten in the way but hopefully I'll have a speedy recovery and make it back as soon as possible," she added. "Thank you for your understanding." Read more here.