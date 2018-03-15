|
Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video
.
(Radio.com) Willie Nelson might be pushing 85, but the Texas music legend still has plenty of pep in his step. The 'Red Headed Stranger' has shared a new song, "Me and You". The upbeat song is new advance track from his forthcoming full-length, Last Man Standing, which is due to hit stores on April 29, two days after Nelson's 85th birthday. The clip captures Nelson in the recording studio laying down the track, which finds him lamenting the state of the nation and losing friends when it becomes clear that "He ain't got a lick of sense." Watch the video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.