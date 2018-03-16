Singled Out: Angie Aparo's John The Baptist 03-16-2018

. Angie Aparo was the first artist to receive a 5 Star review from us so we are honored that he accepted our invitation to tell us the deeply personal story behind his song "John The Baptist" from his brand new album Life Is A Flower, Life Is A Gun . Here is the story: I was in the middle of making this record; Life Is A Flower, Life Is A Gun and about six months in I had a stroke. The stroke was obviously terrible, but the cause of the stroke was a little worse for my carotid artery had dissected in my neck which means it had torn and unfortunately, the tear was not operable. So, I had to, in my own way, try to heal it. They (doctors) sent me home from the hospital, and about four days later the carotid artery tore again. Around midnight that night when it happened, I was in an ambulance heading towards Savannah, Georgia which is about 45 minutes away from where I lived. I remember thinking this is probably where I'm going to die. I've always been meditative and prayerful in my life, so I started praying, but my mind was really not there yet; I just suffered a stroke a week earlier. So I started trying to remember, 'what are the prayers my mother used to say?' I'm thinking this to myself at that moment the girl in the ambulance with me said, "We're crossing the river, The Big River; Savannah River and I could think of was John The Baptist below me on the river, so I thought of him. As I thought of all the souls he had saved, and I prayed to him or through him with him, and we ended up at Savannah Memorial Hospital. I was in Savannah for another week, and then we ended up at Emory in Atlanta. But about seven or eight months later when I was able to think again, and I speak have more command of my language I reflected on that moment crossing the river, and I wrote "John The Baptist." Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! Angie Aparo Music, DVDs, Books and more Angie Aparo T-shirts and Posters More Angie Aparo News Share this article



Related Stories



• Singled Out: Angie Aparo's John The Baptist

More Stories for Angie Aparo Angie Aparo Music

