Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows

The nine-night residency will be kicking off on October 17th and will include full album performances of the following records of different nights: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973), The Royal Scam (1976), Aja (1977), Gaucho (1980), plus Donald Fagen's solo album The Nightfly (1982).

They will also be playing shows that will feature By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" and each show will include some additional songs from the group and Fagen's vast catalog.

According to the announcement, Donald Fagen will be joined once again by Jon Herington (guitar), Keith Carlock (drums), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keyboards), a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists.

Steely Dan Live Dates:

10/1 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

10/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Pittsburgh Symphony Heinz Hall

10/9 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center

10/11 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre

10/14 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/17 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Royal Scam

10/18 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Aja

10/20 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - The Nightfly

10/21 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - By Popular Demand

10/24 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Countdown to Ecstasy

10/26 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Gaucho

10/27 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Aja

10/29 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - The Nightfly

10/30 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Greatest Hits