Steely Dan Announce Full Album Performance Residency Shows
03-27-2018
.
Steely Dan

Steely Dan have announced that they will be returning to the Beacon Theatre in New York City this fall for a new residency where they will be performing some of their albums in full.

The nine-night residency will be kicking off on October 17th and will include full album performances of the following records of different nights: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973), The Royal Scam (1976), Aja (1977), Gaucho (1980), plus Donald Fagen's solo album The Nightfly (1982).

They will also be playing shows that will feature By Popular Demand" and "Greatest Hits" and each show will include some additional songs from the group and Fagen's vast catalog.

According to the announcement, Donald Fagen will be joined once again by Jon Herington (guitar), Keith Carlock (drums), Freddie Washington (bass), Jim Beard (keyboards), a four-piece horn section and three backup vocalists.

Steely Dan Live Dates:
10/1 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
10/8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Pittsburgh Symphony Heinz Hall
10/9 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Performing Arts Center
10/11 - Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre
10/14 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/17 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Royal Scam
10/18 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Aja
10/20 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - The Nightfly
10/21 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - By Popular Demand
10/24 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Countdown to Ecstasy
10/26 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Gaucho
10/27 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Aja
10/29 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - The Nightfly
10/30 - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre - Greatest Hits

Steely Dan Music, DVDs, Books and more

Steely Dan T-shirts and Posters

More Steely Dan News

Steely Dan Music

