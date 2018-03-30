News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer
03-30-2018
.
Nirvana

(Radio.com) It's not Nirvana, it's HBO. The second season of the premium cable network's breakout show, Westworld, is set to debut on April 22. A new trailer for the show has dropped, and it features a song known and loved by millions, but in a very different form.

When "Heart-Shaped Box" was first released in 1993, Nirvana was among the biggest bands in the world. The Nevermind album had already conquered radio and the charts, and the group's new legions of fans waited anxiously for what was next.

It arrived in the form of the abrasive but still melodic "Heart-Shaped Box" single. Produced by Steve Albini, the track retained the loud-quiet dynamics found on such hits as "Smells Like Teen Spirit. With the delicate verses balanced by the brutal chorus, the track topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart, and somewhat ironically peaking at Number 4 on the Mainstream Rock chart.

For the Westworld trailer,"Heart-Shaped Box" has been reimagined by composer Ramin Djawadi, best known for his music on Game of Thrones. As the cast of Westworld--including actors Jeffrey Wright, Thandie Newton, Evan Rachel Wood--play out their various existential crises onscreen, Djawadi's dramatic piano and strings arrangement of the Nirvana classic plays ominously in the background.

The haunting, discordant melody of the song works well in the sweeping and symphonic form for the clip, setting the stage for another dramatic season featuring man wrestling with his own runway technology and imagination.

The musical treatment is in keeping with the show's first season which featured Djawadi's takes on The Rolling Stones' "Paint it Black," Radiohead's "No Surprises," and Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun" among others. Watch the drama unfold here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Nirvana Music, DVDs, Books and more

Nirvana T-shirts and Posters

More Nirvana News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Frances Bean Cobain Remembers Her Father Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

Nirvana Classic Given Unusual Makeover For Super Bowl Commercial

Dave Grohl Shares Nirvana Stories In New Seattle Tourism Video

Early Nirvana Demos Streaming Online

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle Cover Nirvana Classic 2017 In Review

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert

Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7

Grohl On If Nirvana Could Ever Play Together Again


More Stories for Nirvana

Nirvana Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show- Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs- Paul McCartney- more

Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News- Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert- Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond- more

Gene Simmons Taking Former KISS Bandmate Ace Frehley On Tour- Prince Had 'Exceedingly High' Level of Fentanyl According To Toxicology Report- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers- Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic- The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'- more

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video- Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media- Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic- more

Cardi B Announces Her First Album 'Invasion of Privacy'- Meek Mill's Mother Pens Letter In Defense Of Her Son- Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom World Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ryan Adams To Perform Rolling Stones' 'Exile On Main St.' At Special Show

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Album, Reveals New Songs

Paul McCartney Announces New Collection Of Archival Reissues

Historic Bob Dylan Electric Guitar Being Auctioned

Foo Fighters Go Behind the Scenes Of Their SNL History

Bruce Springsteen Announces Limited Edition Box Set

Nirvana Classic Fuels 'Westworld' Season 2 Trailer

Everclear Announces 2018 Summerland Tour With Marcy Playground and Local

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

Chvrches Streaming New Track 'Never Say Die'

The Voidz Share New Song 'Pyramid of Bones'

Singled Out: Stacked Like Pancakes' Hollow

The Rolling Stones' Ron Wood Reveals Cancer News

Sammy Hagar Announces Acoustic-4-A-Cure Concert

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

Prince's Death Anniversary To Be Marked With Paisley Park Tributes

- more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson, Little Big Town Lead ACM Awards Performers

Sam Smith Shares 'Pray' Remix Featuring Logic

The Weeknd Announces New Album 'My Dear Melancholy'

Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural

Shawn Mendes Announces James Corden' Residency

Cardi B Reveals Alter Ego Of A Cheetah Girl

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Rihanna Launching New 'Body Lava'

Lady Gaga Shares Reflective Thoughts For Her Birthday

Christina Aguilera Reveals Her New Look

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow Share Family Photo

Bruno Mars And His Koala Bear Wingman Coming For Your Love

Singled Out: Merritt Gibson's Burning Red Hot

2 Chainz Recruits Hip-Hop Moms For 'Proud' Video

Cardi B Reacts To Haters and Naysayers On Social Media

Sam Smith Releasing 'Pray' Remix Featuring Rapper Logic

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.