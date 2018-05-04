James Bay and Spotify Team Up For ElectricLightVisualized

To give back to his fans and shine light on emerging new artists James Bay and Spotify are accepting submissions of fan artwork inspired by Electric Light. The top submissions will have their artwork displayed at a private gallery where James will be performing for a select group of fans and artists.

In addition, James will be selecting one of the final submissions to be turned into a merch item that will be sold on his upcoming fall tour. All proceeds from the sale of this merch item will go to VH1 Save The Music Foundation.

Fans can submit their artwork here.