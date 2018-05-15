News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Neil Young Archives Website To Be Expanded
05-15-2018
.
Neil Young

(hennemusic) Neil Young has announced plans for the further development and expansion of his career-spanning Neil Young Archives website. Launched last December, the site was designed as an online archive tracing the legendary rockers' entire musical history, and now he is sharing details about what's to come - including a paid subscription model that will introduce membership fees on a monthly and yearly basis.

"I want to share with you that I have made a place for my music to live," posted Young on Facebook. "It will also be the place where I live on the web. I won't be here.

"I wanted a place where I could hear my music from the very beginning, from the high school bands I was in, to my latest recordings-audio and visual. I wanted to be able to hear it all, all the sound, all the sound I heard when I made those records and poured my heart and soul into every one, the good and the bad, the great and the 'should be gone'. They are all there in the new place."

"A giant time machine cabinet," he continues, "There are files and files for years and years, all full of music. Albums and tracks, bits and pieces, manuscripts and art, film and video. I live there. Each song is being backed up with the archival material that relates to it and to the creation of it, from song writing to band jams, the history of this music is there. It's never finished, it is huge and growing. We work night and day expanding the window you can see this archival stuff through."

The singer further explains that he'll be active daily at Neil Young Archives with his "Song Of The Day" feature while promising to preview new music first on the site - including both "new and old unreleased albums" - exclusive live streams and access to premium concert tickets and presales. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Neil Young News

