Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album
05-16-2018
.
Dee Snider

Former Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has announced that he will be releasing his brand new album "For The Love Of Metal" on July 27th via Napalm Records.

Snider called on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta to produce the effort and called in some heavy weight special guests including Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow).

Dee Snider had this to say, "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world's leading labels for heavy music, it's a perfect home for this album! I believe there's something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"

Jamey Jasta added, "I'm so happy and proud to have been a part of this project, Dee Snider is an American original, there is no other voice like his on earth, his power and passion really shine through on this album. Metal brings us all together and with Dee still at the forefront, it's a great time to be a fan of heavy music!"

Special guest Howard Jones says, "To be given the chance to write for AND sing with Dee Snider, one of the men responsible for shaping heavy music as it is today, is an absolute honor. The voice, the mind, the swagger...the man is one of a kind."

Alissa White-Gluz concluded, "I am honored and humbled to sing alongside such a truly unique and talented soul. I love that Dee Snider has continued to shock people for decades just by being himself. I can't wait for everyone to hear our duet! It was no easy task matching up to Dee's level of vocal prowess but I was happy to accept the challenge and I'm in love with the results!"

Tracklisting:
1. Lies Are A Business
2. Tomorrow's No Concern
3. I am The Hurricane
4. American Made
5. Roll Over You
6. I'm Ready
7. Running Mazes
8. Mask
9. Become The Storm
10. The Hardest Way
11. Dead Hearts (Love Thy Enemy)
12. For The Love of Metal

