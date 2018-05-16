|
Dee Snider Calls On Big Names To Guest On New Album
Former Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider has announced that he will be releasing his brand new album "For The Love Of Metal" on July 27th via Napalm Records. Snider called on Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta to produce the effort and called in some heavy weight special guests including Howard Jones (ex-Killswitch Engage), Mark Morton (Lamb Of God), Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy), Joel Grind and Nick Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust) and Charlie Bellmore (Kingdom Of Sorrow). Dee Snider had this to say, "I am beyond excited to be working with one of the world's leading labels for heavy music, it's a perfect home for this album! I believe there's something for every hard rock and metal fan on this record and I cannot wait to unleash it on the world July 27th!"
