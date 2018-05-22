News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song
05-22-2018
.
Signals

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive offshoot Signals are streaming their very first single called "The New American Religion." The group is planning to released their debut album later this year.

The group features Michael "Jag" Jagmin of A Skylit Drive fame and Of Mice & Men's Jonathan Kintz who had previously worked together in the band Odd Project.

Jag had this to say about their very first song, "It's a statement that calls attention to the atrocious downward spiral our nation has put itself in. The lack of empathy and understanding amongst Americans has hit a disgusting low. People are quicker to attack those with opposing views and ideas instead of embracing what makes us all great, and that is that we are all in fact different." Listen to the track here.

Signals MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Signals T-shirts and Posters

More Signals News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme

Rush In The Studio For 'Signals' 35th Anniversary

Sleep Signals Release 'I'll Save You' Video


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Guns N' Roses Add New Reunion Tour Leg- Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Stars Guest In Ghost's New Video- Ozzy's Son Jack Addresses Divorce- Clutch Streaming New Song- more

David Lee Roth A Recluse On Tour Says Van Halen Star- Soundgarden Star Pays Tribute To Chris Cornell- Guns N' Roses Hits Back On The Album Chart- more

Page Too:
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise Television Appearance

Guns N' Roses Reveal Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed

Bob Seger Announces Rescheduled Runaway Train Tour Dates

U2 Win Two Out Of Four Billboard Music Awards

Poison and Cheap Trick Launch North American Tour

Video From Hollywood Vampires Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Joey Jordison's Sinsaenum Releases 'Final Resolve' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video

Fit For A King Finish New Album Ahead Of Summer Tour

Singled Out: Penny Mob's 21st Century Kids

- more

Page Too News Stories
Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

Singled Out: Ellen Starski's Ode to Nanny and Cookie

Christina Aguilera Announce First Tour In 10 Years

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

Love - Forever Changes: 50th Anniversary Edition (Box set with LP, 4-CDs and DVD)

Jethro Tull - Heavy Horses: New Shoes Edition - (Parlophone/Rhino)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.