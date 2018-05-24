Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio warmly greeted those who gathered in Glendale for the Ride before once again leading the procession of motorcycle riders for the morning RIDE to Los Encinos Park in Encino, California. Among those participating in the RIDE this year were actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy) and Al Coronel (The Last Ship), actor and musician E.J. Curse, Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, plus Dio Cancer Fund Medical Director Dr. Sandy Kapoor and event sponsor KLOS Radio air personality Frank Kramer of the Frosty, Heidi and Frank morning show.

The afternoon of live music following the RIDE, hostedby radio and television personality Eddie Trunk who was joined by KLOS' Melissa Maxx, kicked off with Long Beach, CA hard-rockers Railgun. They were followed by the very first live performance by Classless Act, formed by childhood friends Nico Tsangaris on lead guitar and drummer London Hudson, the 15-year old son of guitar god Slash. They performed their version of Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" in honor of Ronnie James Dio who wrote the song.

The 10-piece Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band One More From The Road entertained the crowd with an array of Skynyrd classics, among them "That Smell" and "Free Bird." A live auction for a guitar signed by Artemis Pyle of the real Skynyrd band along with handwritten and signed lyrics to "Free Bird" and a signed photo were auctioned off immediately after their set. Also auctioned in between sets during the afternoon were Wendy Dio's now-famous pink leather motorcycle jacket, a Heaven & Hell denim jacket with silver studs, a 2016 numbered limited edition Black Sabbath "End Tour" book, Scorpions' and Iron Maiden packages and other collectibles.

Beasto Blanco, the creation of Chuck Garric and Brother (Chris) Latham, which features rock vixen Calico Cooper, the daughter of Garric's boss, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper, performed a high energy set. Garric also previously played bass for Ronnie James Dio in his band Dio.

Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen and singers Oni Logan and Tim "Ripper" Owens, whipped up the appreciative crowd with their repertoire of Dio classics.

Closing out the afternoon was Steven Adler's All Star BAND, featuring Marten Andersson (LizzyBorden, Steelheart), Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Metal Church, Lizzy Borden), Robert Crane (Black Star Riders), Mike Dupke (Dee Snider, W.A.S.P.), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock of Ages), Tanya O'Callaghan (Dee Snider), Carl Restivo (Tom Morello's Nightwatchman, Street Sweeper Social Club, Perry Farrell's Satellite Party, Rihanna), Joe Retta (Dio Disciples, Heaven & Earth), Joey Scott (Lizzy Borden), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Michael Thomas (Faster Pussycat), and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty)..