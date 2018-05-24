News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund
05-24-2018
.
Dio

(W3) Organizers of the 4th Annual Ride For Ronnie Motorcycle Rally brought in $50,000 for the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. We were sent the following details and recap of the event:

Dio Cancer Fund co-founder and president Wendy Dio warmly greeted those who gathered in Glendale for the Ride before once again leading the procession of motorcycle riders for the morning RIDE to Los Encinos Park in Encino, California. Among those participating in the RIDE this year were actors Star Fields (Sons of Anarchy) and Al Coronel (The Last Ship), actor and musician E.J. Curse, Faster Pussycat's Taime Downe and former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke, plus Dio Cancer Fund Medical Director Dr. Sandy Kapoor and event sponsor KLOS Radio air personality Frank Kramer of the Frosty, Heidi and Frank morning show.

The afternoon of live music following the RIDE, hostedby radio and television personality Eddie Trunk who was joined by KLOS' Melissa Maxx, kicked off with Long Beach, CA hard-rockers Railgun. They were followed by the very first live performance by Classless Act, formed by childhood friends Nico Tsangaris on lead guitar and drummer London Hudson, the 15-year old son of guitar god Slash. They performed their version of Black Sabbath's "The Mob Rules" in honor of Ronnie James Dio who wrote the song.

The 10-piece Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band One More From The Road entertained the crowd with an array of Skynyrd classics, among them "That Smell" and "Free Bird." A live auction for a guitar signed by Artemis Pyle of the real Skynyrd band along with handwritten and signed lyrics to "Free Bird" and a signed photo were auctioned off immediately after their set. Also auctioned in between sets during the afternoon were Wendy Dio's now-famous pink leather motorcycle jacket, a Heaven & Hell denim jacket with silver studs, a 2016 numbered limited edition Black Sabbath "End Tour" book, Scorpions' and Iron Maiden packages and other collectibles.

Beasto Blanco, the creation of Chuck Garric and Brother (Chris) Latham, which features rock vixen Calico Cooper, the daughter of Garric's boss, legendary shock rocker Alice Cooper, performed a high energy set. Garric also previously played bass for Ronnie James Dio in his band Dio.

Dio Disciples, comprising Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Scott Warren, Bjorn Englen and singers Oni Logan and Tim "Ripper" Owens, whipped up the appreciative crowd with their repertoire of Dio classics.

Closing out the afternoon was Steven Adler's All Star BAND, featuring Marten Andersson (LizzyBorden, Steelheart), Ira Black (I Am Morbid, Metal Church, Lizzy Borden), Robert Crane (Black Star Riders), Mike Dupke (Dee Snider, W.A.S.P.), David "Rock" Feinstein (Elf), Constantine Maroulis (American Idol, Rock of Ages), Tanya O'Callaghan (Dee Snider), Carl Restivo (Tom Morello's Nightwatchman, Street Sweeper Social Club, Perry Farrell's Satellite Party, Rihanna), Joe Retta (Dio Disciples, Heaven & Earth), Joey Scott (Lizzy Borden), Patrick Stone (Budderside), Michael Thomas (Faster Pussycat), and Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders, Thin Lizzy, The Almighty)..

W3 submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

Dio MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Dio T-shirts and Posters

More Dio News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Classless Act Making Waves With Steven Adler, Dio Gigs

Ghost's New Album Inspired By Lemmy, Dio, Bowie and Prince Deaths

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour 2017 In Review

Outsiders Prevented Ronnie James Dio Reconciliation Says Vivian Campbell 2017 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Would Not Have Reunited With Dio 2017 In Review

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour

Celine Dion and Steve Aoki Team For 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix

Celine Dion Donates Proceeds From Las Vegas Show to Victims' Families


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats- Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery- Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman- more

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour- Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album- Megadeth's Nick Menza Final Recording Up For Free Download- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Makes Surprise TV Appearance- Guns N' Roses Previously Unseen 'It's So Easy' Video- Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed- more

Page Too:
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Classic Inspired Ghost's Rats

Stone Sour Guitarist Opens Up About Addiction and Recovery

Korn Writing Music For Next Studio Album Says Frontman

Between The Buried And Me Announce 'Automata II' Release

Poison Hold Resentment Towards Bret Michaels Over Focus

Video From Def Leppard and Journey Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Ride For Ronnie Raises $50K For Dio Cancer Fund

Depeche Mode Frontman Teams With Goldfrapp For Song

Halcyon Way Announce New Album 'Bloody But Unbowed'

Enter Shikari Recruit Fan To Make Animated 'Undercover Agents' Video

Singled Out: Jeremy Parsons' Why is the Bluebird Blue?

Guns N' Roses Go Behind The Scenes Of Reunion Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Megadeth Surprise, Alice In Chains Tribute Chris Cornell, Elton John Rocks Royal Wedding, Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up Debut Album, Chickenfoot Reunite and more

Lamb Of God Release New Video, Elton John To Rock The Royal Wedding, Nine Inch Nails Stream New Song, Arctic Monkeys Benefit Show, more

More Ozzy TV- Arctic Monkeys 'Four Out Of Five' Video, Muse Concert Film Preview, Cliff Burton Documentary, Sevendust, Free Volbeat Show and more

Selena Gomez Reveals New Song From 13 Reasons Why (Season 2 Soundtrack

Meghan Trainor Shares Two Brand New Songs

James Bay Releases 'Slide' Video And Announces Ellen Appearance

New Track From Mamma Mia Sequel Soundtrack Released

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

The Blues: Ally Venable Band - Puppet Show

Caught In The Act: Gene Simmons Live

The Blues: Arkansas Dave - Self Titled

MorleyView: Journey's Jonathan Cain

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.