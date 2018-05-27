Noel Gallagher Releases 'She Taught Me How To Fly' Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for "She Taught Me How To Fly", the third single from his latest album with The High Flying Birds, "Who Built The Moon?"



The Oasis rocker has just released the song as a digital bundle that includes an instrumental version and a remix by legendary DJ and producer Justin Robertson, as well as via 12" vinyl, including a limited edition picture disc.



"She Taught Me How To Fly" was inspired by listening sessions of classic Blondie while working on the album, according to Gallagher. "How you write a song for Blondie is, every morning before you go to work, you listen to 'The Best Of Blondie', and all of a sudden, things start to fall out of the sky," Gallagher told NPR recently. "As I was singing it, I was thinking, 'I can hear Debbie Harry singing it, and I can hear Clem playing the drums, and I can see them all on Top of the Pops.'"



The guitarist did not consider offering the tune to Blondie "because the song's really good and Blondie are not having it. If it was [only] all right, I could always call Debbie. As it's actually brilliant, she can have it when I'm finished with it." Watch the video here.