Noel Gallagher Featured On Gibson TV's Icons

Gibson TV have released the latest episode of their "Icons" series that features singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Noel Gallagher. Prime PR sent over the following details:

In this intimate look into his musical journey, Noel dives deep into his history and talks music influences, and his songwriting process, while sharing personal and hilarious stories along the way.

For over 25 years, Noel Gallagher has been at the forefront of British music and has established himself as one of the world's most prolific songwriters and performers. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds first emerged in 2011 with their eponymous album released in October that year. It has sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. Three #1 albums followed, marking a decade of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, and culminating in 12 consecutive UK #1 albums across Noel's career, a feat no other artist has ever achieved.



In the two decades prior to its breakup in 2009, Noel Gallagher was main songwriter, lead guitarist and occasional lead vocalist of Oasis, whom The New Yorker hailed as "one of the last generation-defining rock acts." His band regularly toured America and played a tremendous role in shaping and inspiring contemporary guitar music from the 90's onwards. Noel's continued success with the High Flying Birds cements his position as one of the most gifted, successful, and enduring songwriters to come out of the British music scene in the last 50 years.



Currently, Noel and his High Flying Birds are on an international tour in support of their new album Council Skies,

