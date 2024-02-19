Gibson Announce Limited Edition Noel Gallagher '78 Custom Les Paul

(Prime PR) In celebration of the Grand Opening of the Gibson Garage London, Gibson has partnered with the world renowned singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Noel Gallagher to release 20 signed Gibson '78 Les Paul Custom guitars. The 20, Noel Gallagher '78 Les Paul Custom guitars will only be available in-person to attendees on the official opening day of the new flagship store, the Gibson Garage London, on Saturday, February 24, 2024. Noel Gallagher and Gibson will donate all profit from the sales of this special run of guitars to support the charity Teenage Cancer Trust.

The Noel Gallagher '78 Custom Les Paul guitars are inspired by the guitar originally given to Noel by Johnny Marr and was used extensively for both live performances and recording sessions with Oasis, most notably in the video for the song "Whatever." These '78 Les Paul Custom guitars will feature a lightly aged Ebony finish by the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab and each guitar is hand-signed by Noel Gallagher.

"The Les Paul Custom that Johnny gave me in 1994 was always one of my favourite guitars, and it carries a lot of history. The reissues are great, they feel almost identical. I am delighted they are being sold to support the Teenage Cancer Trust." -NOEL GALLAGHER

"As Gibson continues the relationship with Noel Gallagher there is no better way to start 2024 than by supporting a truly amazing cause that is close to both our hearts and minds," says Lee Bartram, Head of Marketing, EU and UK, Gibson Brands. "We have worked closely with The Teenage Cancer Trust for many years, and it's always an honor and privilege to support them in raising much needed funds and awareness for the work they do."

"Teenage Cancer Trust's musical history started in 2000 with the launch of our iconic annual series of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. Noel Gallagher was there for that very first performance, and as an ambassador of the charity has been relentless in his support of young people with cancer ever since," says Jane Ashton, Head of Music and Entertainment, Teenage Cancer Trust. "These guitars are steeped in their own musical history, celebrating the iconic moment one British music legend gifted a priceless guitar to another, like the handing of a baton. Our sincere thanks to Gibson guitars, long-term supporters of Teenage Cancer Trust, and our Ambassador Noel Gallagher. The money raised will make an enormous difference in the lives of young people with cancer and could fund two Outreach nurses for an entire year, helping us to reach more young people in the UK no matter where they live."

