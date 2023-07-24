Noel Gallagher Premieres Open The Door See What You Find Video

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming a video for their new "Council Skies" single, "Open The Door, See What You Find".

Shot at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios, the tune is the fifth single from the band's latest album, which Gallagher recorded at his Lone Star Recording Studios in London and co-produced with long-time collaborator Paul 'Strangeboy' Stacey.

The project recently debuted at No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 to deliver the band its fifth UK Top 5 record; the feat brought an end to Gallagher's 29-year record for his unbroken streak of all ten previous studio albums - released both as part of Oasis and High Flying Birds - reaching No. 1, the most for any artist.

Gallagher and the band are currently promoting the 2023 package with shows across the UK.

Watch the video for "Open The Door, See What You Find" here.

