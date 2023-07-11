Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat

Album art

(hennemusic) A Noel Gallagher concert in upstate New York was shut down on July 8 due to a bomb threat at the venue. According to Rolling Stone, the Saratoga Performing Afters Center announced an evacuation order to fans following performances by the evening's opening acts, Metric and Garbage, and around the scheduled start time for Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds.

"At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue," read the announcement on digital monitors throughout the venue at around 10 p.m. without further explanation. "We ask you to calmly proceed to the nearest exit. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do not rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation."

"We have no idea what happened tonight," shared Garbage on social media at the time. "We were just all evacuated and we were concerned for everyone!!! I'm sorry we have no real information. We were just told there was an emergency evacuation!!!!"

On Sunday evening, the New York State Park Police provided an update via Facebook, confirming that the event was shut down due to a bomb threat.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results," the department's post read. "This incident is under investigation. This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony."

Gallagher is on a North American tour in support of his recently-release album, "Council Skies"; get more details and watch the video for the set's title track here.

Related Stories

Noel Gallagher Performs New Single On Later with Jools Holland

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Almost Top UK Album Chart

Noel Gallagher Reacts To Negative Tweet From Estranged Brother Liam

Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album

More Noel Gallagher News