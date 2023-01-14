Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce Spring Tour

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(FunHouse Ent.) Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette - announced they will be touring in the Spring.

It will be primarily a west coast tour, starting May 19 and concluding June 17. The 20 dates will include shows in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah. It will also see Ringo return to the Greek Theatre June 15.

"It's a new year and here are some new tour dates," Ringo affirmed. "I love playing with the All Starrs and can't wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there."

Here is the list of tour dates:

May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino

May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre

May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts

June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater

June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD

June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater - Denver Convention Center

June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino

June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre

June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic

