Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Announce Spring Tour

(FunHouse Ent.) Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band - Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Bissonette - announced they will be touring in the Spring.
It will be primarily a west coast tour, starting May 19 and concluding June 17. The 20 dates will include shows in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Utah. It will also see Ringo return to the Greek Theatre June 15.
"It's a new year and here are some new tour dates," Ringo affirmed. "I love playing with the All Starrs and can't wait to be back out on the road again with this band. I send Peace and Love to you all and we hope to see you out there."
Here is the list of tour dates:
May 19 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort Casino
May 20 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 21 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
May 24 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 26 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 27 Las Vegas, NV Venetian Theatre
May 28 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
May 31 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts
June 2 Eugene, OR Cuthbert Amphitheater
June 3 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
June 4 Seattle, WA Venue TBD
June 6 Denver, CO Bellco Theater - Denver Convention Center
June 7 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center
June 9 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino
June 11 San Francisco, CA The Masonic
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
June 15 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
June 16 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre
June 17 San Jose, CA San Jose Civic
