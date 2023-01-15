.

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Cosa Nostra - January 15, 2023

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' VideoPromo courtesy Cosa Nostra

(Cosa Nostra) The body count continues to rise today as the next chapter in the Horrorwood saga is unleashed from overlords of slashercore, Ice Nine Kills.

The arrival of brand new music video for the title track from their chart-topping album, 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' heralds the latest installment in the gore-soaked slasher franchise that began in 2018 with the announcement of their album 'The Silver Scream'.

Speaking on the latest display of psychotically gratuitous gore and violence, Ice Nine Kills frontman and creative visionary, Spencer Charnas simply shares: "Keep children and the elderly far away from this video" Watch it below:

Related Stories
Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Singled Out: The Mayor's Quit While You're Ahead

Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White and Ice Nine Kills Expand Tour

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless In White Trinity Of Terror Tour

Bad Wolves And Ice Nine Kills' Spencer Charnas Release Video

News > Ice Nine Kills

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement

Day In Rock

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Robbie Bachman Dead At 69- David Lee Roth Shares Haitian Adventure On The Roth Show- more

Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For New Single and Video Gossip- Green Day Share Previously Unreleased Elvis Costello Cover- more

Metallica's M72 Tour Single Day Tickets Announced- Paramore Share New Song 'C'est Comme Ca'- Tom Petty- more

Jeff Beck Dead At 78- NOFX To Play 40 Songs A Night On Farewell Tour- Eric Church- U2- Guns N' Roses and RHCP Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock TV- more

advertisement

Reviews

Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope

David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre

Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland

MorleyView: Brigitte Eve

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Lou Malnati's Pizzeria Comes to Tempe

Latest News

Rolling Stones Classic 'Sympathy for the Devil' Gets Country Makeover

Public Image Ltd To Represent Ireland In Eurovision Song Contest

Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies Lead Punk In The Park Ventura Lineup

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

The Murder Capital Release 'Return My Head' Video

Supersuckers' Metal Marty Releasing New Solo Album

Visions Of Atlantis Share 'Clocks' Video As They Prepare For Pirates Tour

Good Bison Shares New Song 'Can't Waste This High'

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.