Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Promo courtesy Cosa Nostra Promo courtesy Cosa Nostra

(Cosa Nostra) The body count continues to rise today as the next chapter in the Horrorwood saga is unleashed from overlords of slashercore, Ice Nine Kills.

The arrival of brand new music video for the title track from their chart-topping album, 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood' heralds the latest installment in the gore-soaked slasher franchise that began in 2018 with the announcement of their album 'The Silver Scream'.

Speaking on the latest display of psychotically gratuitous gore and violence, Ice Nine Kills frontman and creative visionary, Spencer Charnas simply shares: "Keep children and the elderly far away from this video" Watch it below:

