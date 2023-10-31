Ice Nine Kills Celebrate Halloween With 'Welcome To Horrorwood (Orchestral Version)'

(Cosa Nostra) The veil is at it's thinnest and in celebration of the most terrific day of the year, theatrical horror metal giants Ice Nine Kills have unleashed an epic orchestral version of their chart-dominating 2021 album 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood'. The reimagined version features on the band's recently released deluxe boxset, 'Welcome To Hororwood: Under Fire' which is out now via Fearless Records and available here.

The new, sweeping orchestral arrangements were recorded in collaboration with Francesco Ferrini of symphonic metal band Fleshgod Apocalypse and add an even greater drama and cinematic grandeur to Ice Nine Kills' blood-soaked heavy metal masterpiece.

Speaking on his band's latest boundary pushing release, Ice Nine Kills frontman and driving creative force, Spencer Charnas shares, "By collaborating with Francesco Ferrini of Fleshgod Apocalypse, we've transformed The Silver Scream 2 into an epic, spine-chilling symphony. Each song now unfolds like a haunted film score echoing from a distant catacomb, calling to the children of the night to come out and play. Be warned, listening to these other-worldly arrangements on All Hallow's Eve may summon forth ancient evils for which we cannot be held responsible. Listen if you dare.."

'Welcome To Horrorwood (Orchestral Version)" is part of the band's stunning, limited edition deluxe boxset release - 'Welcome To Horrorwood: Under Fire' - a 3LP Deluxe Edition of 'The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood'. which features the original album, now with the addition of brand new single 'Meat & Greet', two reimagined tracks and a limited edition, wearable Silence mask, all encased in a super limited and highly collectible flame-engulfed box set. The official video for The Silence of The Lambs inspired new track, "Meat & Greet" was premiered at an immersive Hollywood event, and served as the blood soaked finale of the 'Welcome To Horrorwood Saga', a story created and serialized by Charnas across the 8 official music videos released throughout the album campaign which were shown together as one short film for the first time ever at the event.

