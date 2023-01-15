.

Sammy Hagar Follows His Gut, Not Money

Keavin Wiggins - January 15, 2023

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says that he has always followed his gut when making decisions about his music career and business ventures.

Hagar spoke with Fox News/Fox Business host Neil Cavuto for the Fox Nation special "TMZ Presents Sammy Hagar's Paradise", that celebrates the Red Rocker's 75th birthday bash and his story.

Sammy has enjoyed a very successful music career, but also found his fortunes with his various businesses including his famed Cobo Wabo venue and tequila brand.

He told Cavuto that he wasn't looking at commercial success when he made his business decisions, "My gut is really what guides me. If I feel something's right, I do it. If I don't, I don't do it.

"I'm not interested in doing things just for money. And I think that's part of the success. I'm passionate about what I choose to do with my time, especially at my age now.

"I'm going, 'How much time do I have to live?' I wrote a song called 'Father Time'; it's on my latest record, 'Crazy Times'. And it's all about that: how much time do I have left?

"I need to do things that are important to me now. I'm not success-, money-, fame-and-fortune-driven. Now I'm driven by things that I've never done that I wanna do."

Sammy said of his success, "I've had so many dreams that I never dreamt, you know, come true. I, of course, all I really dreamt about was someday being a rock star, rich and famous guy, you know, and being able to take care of my mother and my family well, have a beautiful home, beautiful cars. That was it. You know, a gold record maybe on the wall."

