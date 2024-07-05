Sammy Hagar Previews Van Halen Tribute Tour

Sammy Hagar has shared a video featuring footage from the final day of rehearsals for his upcoming The Best Of All Worlds tour where he will pay tribute to the music of his former band Van Halen.

Named after the hit Van Halen song, The Best Of Both Worlds Tour is set to kick off on July 13th in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will feature special guests Loverboy.

Hagar captioned the Facebook video, ""here's a sizzle from last day of rehearsal with the boys. can you pick out the songs? we're giving you a little sneak peak! enjoy! #Rehearsal #BOAWT #gotrock". Watch it here.

The tour will feature Sammy backed by his longtime friend and former Van Halen bandmate Michael Anthony, Led Zeppelin drummer Jason Bonham, and acclaimed guitarist Joe Satriani.

"It's crazy to think that it'll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04' Best of Both Worlds Tour," said Hagar of the tour. "With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We're going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I.

"We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like 'let's do it.' We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

7/13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7/14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7/20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

7/24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

7/26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

7/27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

7/29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

8/14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

8/16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

8/17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

8/19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

8/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

8/22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

8/27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

8/28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

8/30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8/31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

