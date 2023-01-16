Old Dominion Reveal 'Memory Lane' Sampler

Cover art

(Sony Music Nashville) Current ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion announced the release of their new four-song collection, Memory Lane (Sampler), via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

The Shane McAnally and Old Dominion produced project features four songs including lead track "Memory Lane" which was the most added song at country radio today. Listen to the new music here.

"We've been working on so much new music, and the response to 'Memory Lane' has been so energizing that we decided we're tired of sitting on it all!" said Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey. "We're so excited to share three more songs heading into the No Bad Vibes Tour and the next chapter in our musical journey."

"Memory Lane" | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jessie Jo Dillon

"Ain't Got A Worry" | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborn

"Freedom Like You" | Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Brad Tursi, Jordan Davis

"Easier Said With Rum" | Matthew Ramsey, Brad Tursi, Matt Jenkins, Chase McGill

The band shared this exciting surprise release yesterday (Jan. 8) on their social media accounts, where they've been previewing new tracks for fans over the past few months. This follows the release of their "Memory Lane" single on January 5 which Rolling Stone said "takes a blissful trip...[to] find a happy place again and again." MusicRow also raved "The onrushing energy is breathtaking. The vocal performances are stellar. The song is beyond hooky. The Group of the Year strikes again. Play this at once."

This new music comes right in time for the beloved group's highly anticipated, 31-stop NO BAD VIBES TOUR kicking off later this month in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full tour routing for the NO BAD VIBES TOUR below.

Tour Dates:

1/19 Evansville, IN Ford Center

1/20 Champaign, IL State Farm Center

1/21 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at The Mark

1/27 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Center

1/28 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

1/30 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

2/9 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

2/10 Rockford, IL BMO Harris Bank Center

2/11 Cedar Rapids, IA Alliant Energy PowerHouse

2/16 Rapid City, SD Summit Arena

2/17 Mankato, MNMayo Clinic Health System Event Center

2/18 Duluth, MN Amsoil Arena

2/23 Idaho Falls, ID Hero Arena at Mountain America Center

2/24 Boise, ID ExtraMile Arena

2/25 Kennewick, WAToyota Center

2/28 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

3/2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

3/3 Calgary, AB Saddledome

3/9 Lethbridge, AB Enmax Centre

3/10 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

3/11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

3/31 Key West, FLCoffee Butler Amphitheater

4/1 Key West, FLCoffee Butler Amphitheater

4/13 Reading, PA Santander Arena

4/14 Albany, NY MVP Arena

4/15 Bangor, ME Cross Insurance Center

5/4 Savannah, GA EnMarket Arena

5/5 Jacksonville, FLDaily's Place Amphitheater

5/27 Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre

5/28 Morrison, CORed Rocks Amphitheatre

6/30 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

News > Old Dominion