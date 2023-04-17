Old Dominion Announce New Single 'I Should Have Married You'

(Sony Music Nashville) Reigning ACM Group of the Year and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, Old Dominion, today announced that their brand-new song, "I Should Have Married You," will be out on April 21 via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The track was written and produced by Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.
"There must be a lot of people out there that either need to hear this or need to say it," said frontman Matthew Ramsey. "If you dance hard enough and sing loud enough, maybe the regret will go away! So crank up 'I Should Have Married You' this Friday - and thank you for hounding us about this one since we teased it a few months ago!"
The relatable song takes listeners through the age-old story of the one who got away and the regret that still weighs heavy long after the relationship has ended.
"That's just the way it goes
I should have seen it through
I should have let you know
I should have said I do
Back when I still had the chance, yeah
I should have married you"
This announcement comes off the heels of the group's recent ACM nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year Old Dominion has been nominated in the category. They have taken home the title the last five years.
Old Dominion has been crisscrossing the country on their No Bad Vibes Tour since January, playing their high-energy show in sold-out arenas to thousands of excited fans. After a stop in the desert for a performance at Stagecoach Festival later this month, the band will pick up the tour in Savannah, GA, at the Enmarket Arena on May 5.
Tour Dates:
5/4 - Savannah, GA / Enmarket Arena
5/5 - Jacksonville, FL / Daily's Place Amphitheater
5/6 - Estero, FL / Hertz Arena
5/27 - Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
5/28 - Morrison, CO / Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/30 - Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
7/1 - Lake Tahoe, NV / Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
7/26 - Reading, PA / Santander Arena
7/27 - Albany, NY / MVP Arena
7/28 - Bangor, ME / Cross Insurance Center
