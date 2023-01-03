Old Dominion Releasing New Single 'Memory Lane'

Single art

(Sony Music Nashville) Old Dominion have announced that they will be releasing their brand-new single, "Memory Lane," this Thursday, January 5th via Arista Nashville/Sony Music Nashville.

"Sometimes, when I'm feeling overwhelmed, or missing someone, or maybe just feel a little nostalgic, there are places in my mind I can go that are full of memories of simpler times. It's a location, or a person, or a feeling that will always live in my memories and I can close my eyes and transport myself there anytime I want and experience it all again," said Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey. "I think we all have that time in our life that will remain forever perfect in our hearts. Sometimes we wish we could just stay there and never leave."

"Memory Lane," written by Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi alongside GRAMMY-nominated songwriter Jessie Jo Dillon, gained massive traction when the band first previewed the tune on TikTok. They gave loyal fans the details when they announced the song first on their socials on New Year's Eve. Reminiscing on relationships past, "Memory Lane" highlights the unforgettable parts of a lost love.

Thinkin' 'bout those sunsets that bled into jean jacket nights

Those tangled up mornings lost in paradise

Still drunk on the feeling when I close my eyes

You're pulling me closer, your head on my shoulder

We'd never let go and we'd never be over

"Memory Lane" marks the band's first piece of new music since the release of "Beer With My Friends" with Kenny Chesney this summer and comes ahead of the multi-Platinum selling, chart-topping band's highly anticipated No Bad Vibes Tour kicking off later this month in Evansville, Indiana. Check out the full tour routing for the No Bad Vibes Tour below.

Tour Dates:

1/19-Evansville, IN (Ford Center)

1/20-Champaign, IL (State Farm Center)

1/21-Moline, IL (Vibrant Arena at The Mark)

1/27-Ottawa, ON (Canadian Tire Center)

1/28-Toronto, ON (Scotiabank Arena)

1/30-London, ON (Budweiser Gardens)

2/9-Green Bay, WI (Resch Center)

2/10-Rockford, IL (BMO Harris Bank Center)

2/11-Cedar Rapids, IA (Alliant Energy PowerHouse)

2/16-Rapid City, SD (Summit Arena)

2/17-Mankato, MN (Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center)

2/18-Duluth, MN (Amsoil Arena)

2/23-Idaho Falls, ID (Hero Arena at Mountain America Center)

2/24-Boise, ID (ExtraMile Arena)

2/25-Kennewick, WA (Toyota Center)

2/28-Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

3/2-Edmonton, AB (Rogers Place)

3/3-Calgary, AB (Saddledome)

3/9-Lethbridge, AB (Enmax Centre)

3/10-Regina, SK (Brandt Centre)

3/11-Winnipeg, MB (Canada Life Centre)

3/31-Key West, FL (Coffee Butler Amphitheater)

4/1-Key West, FL (Coffee Butler Amphitheater)

4/13-Reading, PA (Santander Arena)

4/14-Albany, NY (MVP Arena)

4/15-Bangor, ME (Cross Insurance Center)

5/4-Savannah, GA (EnMarket Arena)

5/5-Jacksonville, FL (Daily's Place Amphitheater)

5/27-Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)

5/28-Morrison, CO (Red Rocks Amphitheatre)

6/30-Lake Tahoe, NV (Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's)

Related Stories

Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion Team For 'Beer With My Friends'

Old Dominion Stream New Single 'Some People Do'

Old Dominion Announce U.S. Tour Dates

News > Old Dominion